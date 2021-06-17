xG Italy Switzerland Euro 2021 16 June Group A | Shots Map Expected Goals & Match Stats

Click here for xG stats from Switzerland vs Turkey June 20

Here is a look at the xG stats for Italy vs Switzerland (Euro 2020, Group A) on 16 June, 2021. Italy won the game 3-0 thanks to Locatelli’s brace and Immobile’s late strike. A pretty comfortable win for Italy, as shown by the expected goals metric.

xG Italy 2.49-0.26 Switzerland shots map (Actual score Italia 3-0 Switzerland)

1-0 Locatelli goal xG 0.67

2-0 Locatelli second goal xG 0.06

3-0 Immobile goal xG 0.03

Some other chances in Italy-Switzerland and their xG

10th minute Immobile header chance xG 0.44 (over the bar)

37th minute Spinazzola chance xG 0.42 (shoots wide)

64th minute Zuber chance xG 0.07 (saved by Italy keeper Donnarumma)

73rd minute Immobile chance xG 0.26

75th minute Immobile chance xG 0.28 (shoots wide)

Italy Switzerland 3-0 full time post match stats for comparison

(Italy stats on left; Swiss FT stats on right)

