Newspaper Player Ratings Germany vs Portugal Euro 2020 | Gosens, Havertz, Jota

Here is a look at the player ratings for Germany 4-2 Portugal at Euro 2020 from the big European newspapers. We have collected these Germany Portugal ratings from four different newspapers, including one from Germany (Bild) and Portugal (CdM)

L’Equipe player ratings Germany vs Portugal 4-2 Euro 2021

5 for Cristiano Ronaldo and 4 for Diogo Jota, but everyone else gets a 2 or 3/10 player rating from L’Equipe for Portugal.

German paper Bild player ratings Germany-Portugal Euros

(here 1 is a great rating, 6 is a poor one)

Gosens and Kimmich the pick of the German players against Portugal for Bild.

Correio da Manha ratings Germany v Portugal June 19 2021

Diario AS player ratings Germany 4 Portugal 2

AS deemed nearly half of the Portuguese starting XI to be not worthy of a rating.

