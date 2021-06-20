Newspaper Player Ratings Germany vs Portugal Euro 2020 | Gosens, Havertz, Jota

By Soccer Blog | Jun 20, 2021

Here is a look at the player ratings for Germany 4-2 Portugal at Euro 2020 from the big European newspapers. We have collected these Germany Portugal ratings from four different newspapers, including one from Germany (Bild) and Portugal (CdM)

L’Equipe player ratings Germany vs Portugal 4-2 Euro 2021

5 for Cristiano Ronaldo and 4 for Diogo Jota, but everyone else gets a 2 or 3/10 player rating from L’Equipe for Portugal.

Germany v Portugal Player Ratings L'Equipe Euro 2020

German paper Bild player ratings Germany-Portugal Euros

(here 1 is a great rating, 6 is a poor one)

Gosens and Kimmich the pick of the German players against Portugal for Bild.

Germany 4-2 Portugal player Ratings Euro 2021 Bild

Correio da Manha ratings Germany v Portugal June 19 2021

Player Ratings Germany Portugal Correio da Manha newspaper

Diario AS player ratings Germany 4 Portugal 2

AS deemed nearly half of the Portuguese starting XI to be not worthy of a rating.

Germany Portugal Euro 2021 Player Ratings AS Newspaper

Also check out xG statistics for this Portugal Germany Euro match and the other Hungary France game.

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites