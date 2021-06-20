Newspaper Player Ratings France Hungary Euro 2020- Pavard, Benzema, Digne

By Soccer Blog | Jun 20, 2021

Here is a look at the paper player ratings for France vs Hungary from the big European newspapers. The French had the better of Hungary on xG, but had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

L’Equipe player ratings France vs Hungary Euro 2021

A 2/10 for Benjamin Pavard from L’Equipe. 3/10 ratings for Pogba, Benzema and Rabiot as well.

France vs Hungary Euro 2020 Player Ratings L'Equipe

France player ratings vs Hungary EM 2020 from Nice Matin

France player ratings vs Hongrie 2021 Nice Matin Euro

Diario AS player ratings France 1-1 Hungary Euro 2020 Group F

Two stars for Griezmann and Mbappe from Spanish paper AS, with every other French player given a single star. Five Hungary players got three stars though!

France Hungary Player Ratings 2021 AS Newspaper

