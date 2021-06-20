Newspaper Player Ratings France Hungary Euro 2020- Pavard, Benzema, Digne

Here is a look at the paper player ratings for France vs Hungary from the big European newspapers. The French had the better of Hungary on xG, but had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

L’Equipe player ratings France vs Hungary Euro 2021

A 2/10 for Benjamin Pavard from L’Equipe. 3/10 ratings for Pogba, Benzema and Rabiot as well.

France player ratings vs Hungary EM 2020 from Nice Matin

Diario AS player ratings France 1-1 Hungary Euro 2020 Group F

Two stars for Griezmann and Mbappe from Spanish paper AS, with every other French player given a single star. Five Hungary players got three stars though!