xG Italy Wales Euro 2021 Group A June 20 | Expected Goals Shots Map & Match Stats

Here is a look at the xG stats from Italy vs Wales (Group A, 20 June). This Euro 2020 clash saw Italy win 1-0 and thus finish the group with a 100% record. They also became the first team to qualify from the group stages without conceding a goal. Wales, who ended the game with ten men following a 55th minute red card to Ampadu, registered only three shots in the entire game, and only one of them was on target.

xG Italy 2.24-0.59 Wales shots map (Actual score Italia 1-0 Wales)

1-0 Pessina goal xG 0.10

Some other chances in Italy-Wales Euro 2020 and their xG

75th minute Gareth Bale chance xG 0.49 (volleys over)

42nd minute Pessina chance xG 0.52 (wide)

65th minute Belotti chance xG 0.45 (saved by keeper Ward)

29th minute Chiesa chance xG 0.08

Italy vs Wales 1-0 Euro 2020 full time post match stats for comparison

(Italian match stats on left; Welsh FT stats on right)