xG Spain Poland Euro 2021 Group E June 19 | Expected Goals Shots Map & Match Stats

Here is a look at the xG stats for Spain vs Poland (Group E). As was the case with expected goals in Spain Sweden, Luis Enrique’s men dominated this clash in terms of chances and possession, with Alvaro Morata again guilty of some bad misses and had to settle for a point.

xG Spain 3.18-1.29 Poland (Actual score Espana 1-1 Poland)

1-0 Morata goal xG 0.66

1-1 Lewandowski header goal xG 0.11

Some other chances in Spain Poland Euro 2020 and their xG

35th minute Swiderski chance xG 0.66 (shoots over)

43rd minute Lewandowski chance xG 0.46 (saved by Unai Simon)

45th minute Moreno chance xG 0.53 (into side netting)

58th minute Moreno penalty miss xG 0.80 (off post) and Morata rebound chance xG 0.43 (shoots wide)

84th minute Morata chance xG 0.54 (saved by keeper) and Ferran Torres rebound chance xG 0.08 (wide)

Full time post match stats Spain vs Poland 1-1 for comparison

(Spanish stats on left; Polish FT stats on right)