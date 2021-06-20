xG Switzerland vs Turkey Euro 2020 Group A | Shots Map Expected Goals Post Match Stats

Here is a look at the xG stats from Switzerland vs Turkey (Group A | 20 June 2021). Between them, the two teams had over 40 shots in this game, and the Swiss won 3-1. It was however not enough to prevent Wales from finishing second- see xG for Italy Wales here. There were some stunning goals scored in this Switzerland-Turkey clash, and that reflects in the low xG values for the goals.

xG Switzerland 2.21-1.34 Turkey shots map (Actual score Switzerland 3-1 Turkey)

1-0 Seferovic goal xG 0.05

2-0 Shaqiri first goal xG 0.08

2-1 Irfan Can Kahveci goal xG 0.04

3-1 Shaqiri second goal xG 0.38

Full time post match stats Switzerland 3-1 Turkey for comparison