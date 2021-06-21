xG Ukraine vs Austria Euro 2020 Group C | Expected Goals Stats & Shots Map

Here is a look at the xG stats from Ukraine vs Austria (June 21, 2021- Euro 2020). Austria won this game 1-0, thus sealing their spot as runners up in Group C behind the Netherlands. The Austrians also created plenty of chances, as shown in the expected goals metric.

xG Ukraine 0.33-1.88 Austria shots map (Actual score Ukraine 0-1 Austria)

0-1 Baumgartner goal xG 0.61

Some other chances in Ukraine vs Austria Euro 2021 and their xG

42nd minute Arnautovic chance xG 0.44 (wide)

45+2 Arnautovic chance xG 0.08 and Lainer chance xG 0.04 (in same move)

37th minute Laimer chance xG 0.05

29th minute Shaparenko chance xG 0.08 (parried by keeper, rebound nearly falls to Arnautovic)

Full time post match stats Ukraine 0-1 Austria for comparison

(Ukraine game stats on left; Austria FT match stats on right)