xG Croatia v Scotland Euro 2021 | Shots Map Expected Goals & Match Stats

Here is a look at the xG stats from Croatia vs Scotland (Group D | June 22, 2021). Croatia won 3-1, thus getting the result they required to qualify for the round of 16. Scotland did have their chances, as shown by the expected goals metric (also see xg for other game between England and Czech Republic)

xG Croatia 0.64-1.61 Scotland shots map (Actual score Croatia 3-1 Scotland)

1-0 Vlasic goal xG 0.11

1-1 McGregor goal xG 0.09

2-1 Modric goal xG 0.09

3-1 Perisic goal xG 0.06

Some other key chances in Croatia v Scotland Euro 2020 and their xG

59th minute McGinn chance xG 0.55

90+3 minute McKenna chance xG 0.48

Full time post match stats Croatia 3-1 Scotland for comparison