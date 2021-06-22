xg Czech Republic England Euro 2021 June 22 Group D | Expected Goals Shots Map & Match Stats

Here is a look at the expected goals (xG) stats from Czech Republic vs England on June 22, 2021. England won the game 1-0, thus sealing their spot in the Round of 16 as Group D winners. The game saw an attendance of 19,104 at Wembley.

xG Czech Republic 0.46-1.12 England shots map (Actual score Czechia 0-1 England)

0-1 Raheem Sterling goal xG 0.46

Some other key chances in England vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 and their xG

2nd minute Sterling lob chance xG 0.27 (hits the post while attempting to lob keeper who had come off his line)

26th minute Kane chance xG 0.35 (saved by keeper Vaclik)

Full time post match stats Czech Republic vs England 0-1 for comparison

(Czech game stats on left; England FT stats on right)