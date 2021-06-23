xG Portugal vs France Euro 2021 Group F June 23 | Shots Map Expected Goals Match Stats

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Portugal vs France. This Group F clash ended in a 2-2 draw, with both of Portugal’s goals being Cristiano Ronaldo penalties. The game saw an attendance of 54,886 at the Puskas Arena- a record so far at Euro 2020 for a game not involving Hungary. Rui Patricio with some crucial saves for Portugal, who qualified in third from the group while France progressed as winners

xG Portugal 2.33-1.56 France shots map (Actual score Portugal 2-2 France)

1-0 Ronaldo penalty goal xG 0.80

1-1 Benzema penalty goal xG 0.80

1-2 Benzema second goal xG 0.35

2-2 Ronaldo second penalty goal xG 0.80

Some other key chances in Portugal France Euro 2021 and their xG

16th minute Mbappe chance xG 0.23 (saved by Rui Patricio)

27th minute Danilo header chance xG 0.46 (wins header, but gets fouled by Lloris, leading to Ronaldo penalty)

67th minute Pogba chance xG 0.03 (great save by Patricio)

67th minute Griezmann follow up chance xG 0.06 (another fine Patricio save just after Pogba chance)

Full time post match stats Portugal vs France 2-2 for comparison

(Portuguese match stats on left; French FT stats on right)

