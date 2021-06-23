xG Slovakia Spain Euro 2021 Group E June 23 | Expected Goals Shots Map & Match Stats

Here is a look at the xG stats from Spain vs Slovakia (Group E | Euro 2020) on 23 June, 2021. Spain registered a thumping 5-0 win to book their spot in the Round of 16 against Croatia. Slovakia scored two own goals, making it EIGHT OG’s in the tournament so far. Only three shots in the entire game for Slovakia and none of them were on target unfortunately.

xG Slovakia 0.11-3.63 Spain shots map (Actual score Slovakia 0-5 Espana)

0-1 Dubravka own goal (no xG for an own goal)

0-2 Laporte goal xG 0.12

0-3 Sarabia goal xG 0.14

0-4 Torres goal xG 0.60

0-5 Kucka own goal (no xG for own goals)

Some other key chances in Slovakia vs Spain Euro 2020 and their xG

12th minute Morata missed penalty xG 0.80

19th minute Sarabia missed chance xG 0.59

Full time post match stats Slovakia 0-5 Spain for comparison