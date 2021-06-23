xG Sweden vs Poland Euro 2020 Group E | Expected Goals Stats and Shots Map

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Sweden vs Poland on June 23, 2021. Sweden won this game 3-2 to qualify as Group E winners (also see xG for other game between Slovakia and Spain). Robert Lewandowski scored a stunner here, but was also guilty of missing a sitter.

xG Sweden 1.24-2.21 Poland shots map (Actual score Sweden 3-2 Poland)

1-0 Forsberg first goal xG 0.33

2-0 Forsberg second goal xG 0.09

2-1 Lewandowski first goal xG 0.06

2-2 Lewandowski second goal xG 0.60

3-2 Claesson goal xG 0.42

Some other chances in Sweden-Poland Euro 2021 and their xG

17th minute Lewandowski double chance xG 0.40 and 0.53 (header hits crossbar, and rebound also hits crossbar)

89th minute Swierczok header chance xG 0.14

Full time post match stats Sweden 3-2 Poland for comparison

(Swedish match stats on left; Polish FT game stats on right)