Newspaper Player Ratings France vs Portugal Euro 2020- Lloris, Ronaldo, Jota, Lahoz referee

Here is a look at the newspaper player ratings for France vs Portugal from their Group F Euro 2020 clash. The game ended in a 2-2 draw, thus sending both teams into the round of 16 (see xG stats)

L’Equipe French newspaper player ratings France-Portugal

L’Equipe thought Portugal were the better team on the day, and gave French skipper Hugo Lloris a 3/10 rating. They were also not very happy with Spanish referee Lahoz’s performance.

Correio da Manha Portuguese paper player ratings France 2 Portugal 2

CdM thought Pogba and Benzema were the pick of the players on the French side. Like L’Equipe, didn’t think too highly about Antonio Mateu Lahoz.

Diario As player ratings France v Portugal June 23, 2021