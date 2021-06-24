Newspaper Player Ratings France vs Portugal Euro 2020- Lloris, Ronaldo, Jota, Lahoz referee

By Soccer Blog | Jun 24, 2021

Here is a look at the newspaper player ratings for France vs Portugal from their Group F Euro 2020 clash. The game ended in a 2-2 draw, thus sending both teams into the round of 16 (see xG stats)

L’Equipe French newspaper player ratings France-Portugal

L’Equipe thought Portugal were the better team on the day, and gave French skipper Hugo Lloris a 3/10 rating. They were also not very happy with Spanish referee Lahoz’s performance.

France vs Portugal Player Ratings Euro 2020 L'Equipe

Correio da Manha Portuguese paper player ratings France 2 Portugal 2

CdM thought Pogba and Benzema were the pick of the players on the French side. Like L’Equipe, didn’t think too highly about Antonio Mateu Lahoz.

Player Ratings Portugal France Euro 2020 Correio da Manha

Diario As player ratings France v Portugal June 23, 2021

Portugal France Player Ratings 2021 AS

