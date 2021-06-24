xG Germany Hungary Euro 2021 June 23 | Shots Map Expected Goals & Full Time Post Match Stats

Here is a look at the xG stats from Germany vs Hungary (Group F | Euro 2020 | June 23, 2021). Germany were given a real scare in this game in front of a 12413 Euro strong crowd in Munich, with Hungary taking the lead twice. However the Germans fought back to draw 2-2, and took second spot in the group
xG Germany 2.03-0.85 Hungary shots map (Actual score Germany 2-2 Hungary)
0-1 Szalai header goal xG 0.36
1-1 Havertz header goal xG 0.58
1-2 Schafer header goal xG 0.22
2-2 Goretzka goal xG 0.10
Some other key chances in Germany-Hungary and their xG
21st minute Ginter chance xG 0.47– straight into Gulacsi’s hands
81st minute Kroos chance xG 0.07– wide
Full time post match stats Germany vs Hungary 2-2 for comparison
(German match stats on left; Hungary FT stats on right)
