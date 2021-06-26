xG Wales Denmark Euro 2021 Round of 16 | Expected Goals Shots Map & Match Stats

Here is a look at the xG stats for Wales vs Denmark (Round of 16 Euro 2020). The Danes won this game 4-0 in front of a 14,645 crowd in Amsterdam, thus sealing their spot in the quarterfinals. Pretty ordinary performance from Wales, and it’s shown on the xG metric, which shows a comfortable Denmark win given the quality of chances they created.

xG Wales 0.65-3.26 Denmark shots map (Actual score Wales 0-4 Denmark)

0-1 Dolberg goal xG 0.04

0-2 Dolberg second goal xG 0.43

0-3 Maehle goal xG 0.42

0-4 Braithwaite goal xG 0.12

Full time post match stats Wales 0-4 Denmark for comparison

(Welsh match stats on left; Denmark FT on right)