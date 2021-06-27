xG Belgium Portugal Euro 2021 Round of 16 June 27 | Match Stats & Expected Goals Shots Map

Also check out newspaper player ratings for Belgium vs Portugal– from L’Equipe, CdM and the rest.

Here is a look at the xG stats from Belgium vs Portugal (Round of 16 | June 27 2021). Belgium knocked out the defending champions with a 1-0 win in Seville. They had to survive a massive second half onslaught from Portugal, and will now play Italy in the quarters. Six shots in the entire game (and only one on target) for Les Diables Rouges, while Portugal had more than 20, as can be seen below!

xG Belgium 0.25-1.73 Portugal shots map (Actual score Belgium 1-0 Portugal)

1-0 Thorgan Hazard goal xG 0.03

Some other notable chances in Belgium-Portugal Euro 2020 and their xG

6th minute Diogo Jota chance xG 0.08– shoots wide

25th minute Ronaldo free kick chance xG 0.05 and Palhinha header chance from rebound xG 0.06

58th minute Jota chance xG 0.09

61st minute Joao Felix header chance xG 0.08– saved by Courtois

80th minute Andre Silva header chance xG 0.07

82nd minute Ruben Dias header chance xG 0.10– great header, but straight at keeper Courtois, who pushes it away.

83rd minute Raphael chance xG 0.05– hits post with keeper beaten.

88th minute Andre Silva chance xG 0.55– sliding shot at far post, but shoots into Courtois

Full time post match stats Belgium 1-0 Portugal for comparison

(Belgian match stats on left; Portuguese FT stats on right)

Also check out xG for Holland v Czech Republic, the other Ro16 game on the day.