xG Netherlands Czech Republic Euro 2021 27 June | Expected Goals Shots Map & Match Stats Round of 16

Click here to see newspaper player ratings for Netherlands v Czech Republic

Here is a look at the xG stats from Netherlands vs Czech Republic (Round of 16 | June 27, 2021). The Czechs upset the Oranje 2-0 to book a quarterfinal meeting against Denmark, with Matthijs de Ligt’s red card proving to be a vital turning point. No shot on target for the Netherlands in this game!

xG Netherlands 0.98-1.78 Czech Republic shots map (Actual score Holland 0-2 Czechia)

0-1 Holes header goal xG 0.39

0-2 Schick goal xG 0.47

Some other notable chances in Netherlands v Czech Republic and their xG

38th minute Barak chance xG 0.07– blocked by great De Ligt tackle

64th minute Kaderabek chance xG 0.42– blocked by Dumfries

8th minute De Ligt header chance xG 0.39

45th minute Van Aanholt chance xG 0.42 (wide)

52nd minute Malen chance xG– not a shot and therefore no/0 xG, but a great chance for Holland, but denied by goalkeeper Vaclik

Full time post match stats Netherlands vs Czech Republic 0-2 Euro 2021 for comparison

(Holland post match stats on left; Czech FT stats on right)

52,834 in attendance for this Round of 16 clash in Budapest- the fourth best crowd at Euro 2021 so far.