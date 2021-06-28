Newspaper Player Ratings Holland vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 | How did De Ligt, Malen, Wijnaldum play?

Here is a look at the player ratings for Holland vs Czech Republic (27 June 2021 | Euro 2020 Ro16) from the big European papers. The Czechs upset the Dutch 2-0 here in Budapest (also see xG stats for this Netherlands Czech Republic game).

L’Equipe player ratings Netherlands Cesko Euro 2021

French paper L’Equipe gave both De Ligt and Malen a 3/10 player rating, with the Netherlands as a team getting 4.4/10. Holes the standout Czech Republic player for them with 8/10, while the trio of Schick, Barak and Vaclik got a 7/10.

Diario AS player ratings Holland Czech Republic Round of 16 EK 2020

Spanish newspaper Diario AS gave as many as five Czech starters three stars, but thought an equal number from the Dutch starting XI (including Frenkie de Jong and Gini Wijnaldum) didn’t deserve a rating at all!

Daily Mail player ratings Netherlands vs Czech Republic

Holes again the standout player according to DM. No Czech player with a rating below 7 in their ratings!