Newspaper Player Ratings Portugal vs Belgium Euro 2020 | How did Jota, Patricio play?

Here is a look at the player ratings for Portugal-Belgium (June 27, 2021 | Round of 16 | Euro 2020). Belgium progressed to the quarters despite Portugal dominating (also see xG stats for Belgium Portugal). Player ratings from different newspapers given below.

L’Equipe player ratings Portugal-Belgium Euro 2021

The likes of Jota, Rui Patricio and Bernardo Silva were very disappointing according to French paper L’Equipe

Diario AS paper rating Portugal v Belgium Round of 16 June 27

AS chose not to give Rui Patricio a rating. The entire Portuguese defence was good in their opinion though, with everyone getting 2 stars.

Correio da Manha Portuguese newspaper player rating

Correio da Manha had Renato Sanches and goal scorer Thorgan Hazard as the best players on either side with a 7/10.

Het Belang van Limburg Belgium player ratings v Portugal 2021

Belgian paper HBvL had Hazard and Courtois as the country’s best players.