Newspaper Player Ratings Portugal vs Belgium Euro 2020 | How did Jota, Patricio play?

By Soccer Blog | Jun 28, 2021

Here is a look at the player ratings for Portugal-Belgium (June 27, 2021 | Round of 16 | Euro 2020). Belgium progressed to the quarters despite Portugal dominating (also see xG stats for Belgium Portugal). Player ratings from different newspapers given below.

L’Equipe player ratings Portugal-Belgium Euro 2021

The likes of Jota, Rui Patricio and Bernardo Silva were very disappointing according to French paper L’Equipe

Portugal vs Belgium 2021 Player Ratings L'Equipe

Diario AS paper rating Portugal v Belgium Round of 16 June 27

AS chose not to give Rui Patricio a rating. The entire Portuguese defence was good in their opinion though, with everyone getting 2 stars.

Portugal Belgium player ratings Euro 2020 Diario AS

Correio da Manha Portuguese newspaper player rating

Correio da Manha had Renato Sanches and goal scorer Thorgan Hazard as the best players on either side with a 7/10.

Belgium v Portugal Player Ratings Euro 2020 Correio da Manha

Het Belang van Limburg Belgium player ratings v Portugal 2021

Belgian paper HBvL had Hazard and Courtois as the country’s best players.

Belgium player ratings vs Portugal 2021

Belgium ratings vs Portugal 2021

