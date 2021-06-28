List of missed penalties at Euro 2020 | Penalty conversion success rate at 2021 European Championships

Here is a look at the list of penalties awarded and missed at Euro 2020. The start of the 2021 European Championships, as you can see below, saw many players miss penalties.

List of penalties at Euro 2021- Missed penalty in red and converted penalty in green

Hojbjerg (Denmark) vs Finland- Group B | June 12 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) vs Hungary- Group F | June 15 2021

Gareth Bale (Wales) vs Turkey- Group A | June 16 2021

Alioski (North Macedonia) vs Ukraine- Group C | June 17 (scored from rebound though)

Malinovskyi (Ukraine) v NMA- Group C | June 17 2021

Memphis Depay (Netherlands) v Austria- Group C | June 17 2021

Patrick Schick (Czech Republic) vs Croatia- Group D | June 18 2021

Forsberg (Sweden) vs Slovakia- Group E | June 18 2021

Gerard Moreno (Spain) vs Poland- Group E | June 19 2021

Dzyuba (Russia) vs Denmark- Group B | June 21 2021

Alvaro Morata (Spain) vs Slovakia- Group E | June 23 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal- 2 penalties) vs France- Group F | June 23 2021

Karim Benzema (France) vs Portugal- Group F | June 23 2021

What is the penalty conversion success rate at Euro 2021 so far?

AS of June 27, 2021, 14 penalties have been awarded and 8 of them have been converted (3 by Ronaldo himself), meaning a conversion rate of 57.14%.

Without Ronaldo’s 3 penalties, the success rate drops to 45% (5/11 penalties). Only one of the first five pens in the tournament were converted, as you can see above- the ratio improved as the tournament progressed.

Missed penalties at Euro 2021: Hojberg (Denmark), Bale (Wales), Alioski (NMA), Malinovskyi (Ukraine), Moreno & Morata (Spain)

Successful penalties at Euro 2021: Ronaldo*3 (Portugal), Memphis (Netherlands), Forsberg (Sweden), Dzyuba (Russia), Schick (Czech Republic), Benzema (France)

Who has missed penalties in regular time for Spain at Euro 2020?

Both Gerard Moreno and Alvaro Morata have missed spot kicks for Spain at Euro 2020.

