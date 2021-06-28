xG Croatia Spain Euro 2021 June 28 | Expected Goals Shots Map & Match Stats Round of 16

Click here for xG stats for France vs Switzerland June 28 2021

Here is a look at the xG stats from Croatia vs Spain (Euro 2020 Round of 16). The game finished 5-3 in Spain’s favour- the second highest scoring game in the history of the Championships. An own goal from Pedri, taking the number of own goals at Euro 2021 to a whopping nine put Croatia ahead but Spain eventually prevailed 5-3 in extra time. 22771 in attendance in Copenhagen for this Ro16 clash.

xG Croatia 3.05-4.43 Spain shots map (Actual score Croatia 3-5 Espana)

1-0 Pedri own goal (no xG for an own goal)

1-1 Sarabia goal xG 0.48

1-2 Azpi header goal xG 0.47

1-3 Torres goal xG 0.42

2-3 Orsic goal xG 0.68

3-3 Pasalic header goal xG 0.46

4-3 Morata goal xG 0.41

5-3 Oyarzabal goal xG 0.51

Some other key chances in Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020 and their xG

106th minute Budmir chance xG 0.32

96th minute Kramaric chance xG 0.60 (save by Unai Simon)

92nd minute Orsic chance xG 0.07 (just over bar)

85th minute Budmir chance xG 0.64 (in the same move as the Orsic goal)

67th minute Gvardiol chance xG 0.35

25th minute Vlasic chance xG 0.44

120th minute triple Spain chance (Olmo xG 0.09 and hits post, Oyarzbal xG 0.13 and Ruiz xG 0.05)

116th minute Morata chance xG 0.31

97th minute Olmo chance xG 0.05 (shot blocked)

19th minute Morata chance xG 0.45

16th minute Koke chance xG 0.42

Full time post match stats Croatia 3-5 Spain for comparison