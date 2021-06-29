Newspaper Player Ratings France vs Switzerland Euro 2020- How did Lenglet, Mbappe, Pogba play?

Jun 29, 2021

Here is a look at the player ratings for France vs Switzerland from the big French and European newspapers. Despite the French dominating the game in terms of xG, the Swiss pulled off a stunning comeback to knock the world champions out on penalties.

L’Equipe player ratings France 3-3 Switzerland Euro 2021

L’Equipe harsh on the French defence and perhaps rightly so- 2/10 rating for the trio of Kimpembe, Lenglet and Pavard, while Varane was given a 3/10 rating. Benzema the star of the show with a 8/10 followed by Lloris and Pogba. Coach Didier Deschamps was rated 3/10.

France vs Switzerland Player Ratings L'Equipe Euro 2020

Diario AS player ratings France 3 Switzerland 3 June 2021

AS thought Lenglet’s performance didn’t warrant a rating. Plenty of three stars for the Swiss players though, including two goal hero Seferovic.

France v Switzerland Player Ratings Diario AS Euro 2021

Nice Matin French player ratings vs Switzerland Round of 16

Nice Matin interestingly gave Paul Pogba, who scored a wonder goal, only 5/10 for his performance.

France player ratings vs Switzerland Euro 2021 Nice Matin

