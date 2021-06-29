Newspaper Player Ratings France vs Switzerland Euro 2020- How did Lenglet, Mbappe, Pogba play?

Here is a look at the player ratings for France vs Switzerland from the big French and European newspapers. Despite the French dominating the game in terms of xG, the Swiss pulled off a stunning comeback to knock the world champions out on penalties.

L’Equipe player ratings France 3-3 Switzerland Euro 2021

L’Equipe harsh on the French defence and perhaps rightly so- 2/10 rating for the trio of Kimpembe, Lenglet and Pavard, while Varane was given a 3/10 rating. Benzema the star of the show with a 8/10 followed by Lloris and Pogba. Coach Didier Deschamps was rated 3/10.

Diario AS player ratings France 3 Switzerland 3 June 2021

AS thought Lenglet’s performance didn’t warrant a rating. Plenty of three stars for the Swiss players though, including two goal hero Seferovic.

Nice Matin French player ratings vs Switzerland Round of 16

Nice Matin interestingly gave Paul Pogba, who scored a wonder goal, only 5/10 for his performance.