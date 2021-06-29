xG England Germany Euro 2021 Round of 16 | Wembley attendance 41,973 & Expected Goals Shots Map Match Stats

Click here for newspaper player ratings England v Germany from Bild, L’Equipe and others.

Here is a look at the xG stats for England vs Germany (June 29, 2021). This Round of 16 clash at the Wembley Stadium in London had an official attendance of 41,973- the fifth biggest crowd at this Euros so far. England won the game 2-0 thanks to second half goals from Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

xG England 1.31-1.28 Germany shots map (Actual score England 2-0 Germany)

1-0 Raheem Sterling goal xG 0.66

2-0 Harry Kane header goal xG 0.47

Some other chances in England vs Germany Euro 2020 and their xG

31st minute Werner missed chance xG 0.33

81st minute Muller chance xG 0.37 (shoots wide in 1 on 1 with Pickford)

48th minute Havertz volley chance xG 0.09 (tipped over by Pickford)

16th minute Sterling chance xG 0.03– great save from Neuer

17th minute Maguire header chance xG 0.06– straight at Neuer

27th minute Maguire header chance xG 0.09– high and wide

Kane’s 45+1 chance doesn’t qualify on xG as he doesn’t get a shot away (good clearance from German defender)

Full time post match stats England 2-0 Germany for comparison

(English stats on left; German FT stats on right)