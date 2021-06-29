xG France Switzerland Euro 2021 Round of 16 June 28 | Match Stats & Expected Goals Shots Map

Here is a look at the xG stats from France vs Switzerland (June 28, 2021). Switzerland missed a penalty to go 2-0 up, but eventually fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 and the game went to penalties, where Kylian Mbappe missed the decisive spot kick as the world champions were beaten in front of 22642 fans in Bucharest.

xG France 3.50-1.97 Switzerland shots map (Actual score France 3-3 Switzerland)

0-1 Seferovic goal xG 0.10

1-1 Benzema goal xG 0.57

2-1 Benzema goal xG 0.50

3-1 Pogba goal Switzerland xG 0.04

3-2 Seferovic second goal xG 0.44

3-3 Gavranovic goal xG 0.12

Some other chances in France Switzerland Euro 2020 and their xG

2nd minute Varane chance xG 0.42

56th minute Mbappe chance xG 0.05

59th minute Griezmann chance xG 0.51 (leads to Benzema second goal)

90+4th minute Coman chance xG 0.06

95th minute Pavard chance xG 0.12

110th minute Mbappe extra time chance xG 0.40

119th minute Giroud chance xG 0.09

41st minute Akanji chance xG 0.13

55th minute Rodriguez missed penalty chance xG 0.80

Full time post match stats in France 3-3 Switzerland for comparison

