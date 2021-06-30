Newspaper Player Ratings Germany vs England June 29 2021 | How did Werner, Muller, Hummels play?

Here is a look at the player ratings for Germany v England at Euro 2020 from the big European newspapers. England progressed to the quarters after a 2-0 win (also see xG statistics for the England Germany game). Timo Werner and Thomas Muller, the duo who missed Germany’s best chances, struggled in the player ratings, as can be seen below.

L’Equipe French newspaper Germany-England Euro 2021

2/10 player rating for both Muller and Werner from L’Equipe. Their best German player was defender Mats Hummels with a 6/10, while Havertz, Goretzka and Kroos all got a 5/10.

Bild player ratings Germany vs England 2021

(Note- 1 is a good rating, 6 is a bad one in this system)

Werner, Muller and Rudiger all get a 5 from German paper Bild, while Havertz and Neuer are the best German players in their books with a 2 rating.

Diario AS player ratings Germany v England Ro16

Spanish paper AS liked Jordan Pickford and Raheem Sterling as well as the performance of Jack Grealish off the bench. Werner didn’t get a rating!