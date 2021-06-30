xG Sweden Ukraine Euro 2021 Round of 16 | Expected Goals Shots Map & Match Stats

Here is a look at the xG stats for Sweden vs Ukraine (Round of 16) on June 29, 2021. Sweden were hurt by a red card to Danielson in extra time and Ukraine scored a later winner through Artem Dovbyk to book a quarterfinal meeting against England.

xG Sweden 1.16-1.89 Ukraine shots map (Actual score Sweden 1-2 Ukraine)

0-1 Zinchenko goal xG 0.05

1-1 Forsberg goal xG 0.04

1-2 Dovbyk goal xG 0.37

Some other chances in Sweden-Ukraine Euro 2020 and their xG

Note: The official stats do not have Dovbyk as offside for his 111th minute chance, so we have considered that for xG.

11th minute Yaremchuk chance xG 0.38 (saved by Olsen)

55th minute Sydorchuk chance xG 0.04 (hits outside of post)

111th minute Dovbyk chance xG 0.55

19th minute Isak chance xG 0.05– wide

29th minute Seb Larsson free kick chance xG 0.02– very good save by keeper

56th minute Forsberg chance xG 0.08– hits woodwork

60th minute Isak chance xG 0.41

66th minute Kulusevski chance xG 0.06– saved by keeper

69th minute Forsberg chance xG 0.05– again hits woodwork

89th minute Kulusevski chance xG 0.06

Full time post match stats Sweden 1-2 Ukraine Euro 2021 for comparison

