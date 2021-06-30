xG Sweden Ukraine Euro 2021 Round of 16 | Expected Goals Shots Map & Match Stats

Here is a look at the xG stats for Sweden vs Ukraine (Round of 16) on June 29, 2021. Sweden were hurt by a red card to Danielson in extra time and Ukraine scored a later winner through Artem Dovbyk to book a quarterfinal meeting against England.
xG Sweden 1.16-1.89 Ukraine shots map (Actual score Sweden 1-2 Ukraine)
0-1 Zinchenko goal xG 0.05
1-1 Forsberg goal xG 0.04
1-2 Dovbyk goal xG 0.37
Some other chances in Sweden-Ukraine Euro 2020 and their xG
Note: The official stats do not have Dovbyk as offside for his 111th minute chance, so we have considered that for xG.
11th minute Yaremchuk chance xG 0.38 (saved by Olsen)
55th minute Sydorchuk chance xG 0.04 (hits outside of post)
111th minute Dovbyk chance xG 0.55
19th minute Isak chance xG 0.05– wide
29th minute Seb Larsson free kick chance xG 0.02– very good save by keeper
56th minute Forsberg chance xG 0.08– hits woodwork
60th minute Isak chance xG 0.41
66th minute Kulusevski chance xG 0.06– saved by keeper
69th minute Forsberg chance xG 0.05– again hits woodwork
89th minute Kulusevski chance xG 0.06
Full time post match stats Sweden 1-2 Ukraine Euro 2021 for comparison
Also check out expected goals and match stats for England Germany, the other game on the day.
If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.
Recent Comments