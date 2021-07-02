xG Switzerland Spain Euro 2021 Quarterfinal July 2 | Expected Goals Shots Map & Match Stats

Here is a look at the xG stats for Switzerland vs Spain (Euro 2020 quarterfinal). Spain dominated this game in terms of chances created and xG, especially after Remo Freuler’s red card, and Yann Sommer produced some fine saves to keep the Spanish at bay. The game went to penalties, where Spain won 3-1 in the shootout

xG Switzerland 0.92-3.50 Spain shots map (Actual score Switzerland 1-1 Espana)

0-1 Zakaria own goal (No xG for an own goal)

1-1 Shaqiri goal xG 0.44

Full time post match stats Switzerland 1-1 Spain for comparison

(Swiss match stats on left; Spain FT stats on right)