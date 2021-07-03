Newspaper Player Ratings Spain vs Switzerland Euro 2020 QF- Sommer, Unai Simon

Here is a look at the player ratings for Spain vs Switzerland from the big Spanish & European newspapers (AS/Sport/L’Equipe). Luis Enrique’s side needed penalties to progress to the semi-finals despite having the better of xG on the evening. This Euro quarterfinal game had a crowd of 24764 in St Petersburg.

L’Equipe player ratings Spain v Switzerland

French paper L’Equipe thought Switzerland were the better team, giving them a 5.8/10 as opposed to Spain’s 5/10. They also criticised Gerard Moreno, who earned a 2/10 rating off the bench.

Diario AS player ratings Spain 1-1 Switzerland

Spanish paper AS gave three stars to both goalkeepers- Spain’s Unai Simon and Switzerland’s Yann Sommer, as well as Swiss playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri. Spain’s central defensive duo of Pau Torres and Aymeric Laporte both only managed a single star.

Diario Sport player ratings Espana Switzerland

Sport had Unai Simon as the best player on either side, giving him a 9/10 player rating.