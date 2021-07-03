xG Denmark Czech Republic Euro 2021 Quarterfinal | Expected Goals Match Stats & Shots Map

Here is a look at the xG stats for Denmark vs Czech Republic (July 3, 2021). The Danes won the game 2-1 to book their spot in the semi-finals. The Czechs had upset the Netherlands in the previous round, but couldn’t quite manage a repeat despite having more shots in the game, as shown by the stats below.

xG Czech Republic 1.70-1.61 Denmark (Actual score Czechia 1-2 Denmark)

0-1 Delaney goal xG 0.08

0-2 Dolberg goal xG 0.61

1-2 Schick goal xG 0.12

Some other chances in Czech Republic v Denmark and their xG

17th minute Delaney chance xG 0.11– wide

38th minute Damsgaard chance xG 0.05

78th minute Poulsen chance xG 0.07– Vaclik save

82nd minute Maehle chance xG 0.34– saved by Vaclik

22nd minute Holes chance xG 0.47– saved by Schmeichel

47th minute Barak chance xG 0.09– saved by Schmeichel

Full time post match stats Czech Republic 1-2 Danmark for comparison

(Czech stats on left; Denmark stats on right)

