European Newspaper Player Ratings Ukraine vs England Euro 2020- How did Luke Shaw, Maguire, Sancho and Kane play?

By Soccer Blog | Jul 4, 2021

Here is a look at the player ratings for Ukraine vs England from the big foreign sports newspapers (L’Equipe, Diario AS and Gazzetta dello Sport) following their quarterfinal in Rome. England comfortably won this clash 4-0 (also see xG for Ukraine England QF).

L’Equipe player ratings Ukraine-England Euro 2020

England’s worst player according to French paper L’Equipe was Jadon Sancho, who got a 4/10. Both Harry Kane and manager Gareth Southgate got a 8/10 rating, as did left back Luke Shaw.

England Ukraine Player Ratings Euro 2020 L'Equipe

Diario AS player ratings Ukraine 0-4 England Euro 2021

AS thought Ukraine were disappointing, and opted not to give a rating to several of their players, including Yarmolenko and Zinchenko.

Ukraine vs England Euro 2020 Player Ratings AS

Gazzetta dello Sport ratings Ukraine v England July 3 2021

A 5/10 team rating for Ukraine versus a 7.5/10 for England- a pretty big difference between the two sides given Gazzetta’s rating system. Kane with a 8/10 rating from GdS.

Ukraine v England Player Ratings 2021 Gazzetta

