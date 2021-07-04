xG England Ukraine Euro 2021 Quarterfinal July 3 | Attendance 11,880 | Expected Goals Shots Map & Match Stats

Here is a look at the xG stats for England vs Ukraine (Euro 2020 QF on July 3, 2021). England dominated this game in front of a 11,880 crowd in Rome and comfortably won the fixture 4-0, thus sealing a semifinal clash against Denmark. The 4-0 win was also England’s biggest ever win at the Euros.

xG Ukraine 0.26-2.15 England shots map (Actual score Ukraine 0-4 England)

0-1 Kane first goal xG 0.51

0-2 Maguire header goal xG 0.41

0-3 Kane second header goal xG 0.46

0-4 Henderson header goal xG 0.41

Some other chances in Ukraine v England Euro 2020 and their xG

Kane 29th minute header chance xG 0.07– heads over

Rice 33rd minute chance xG 0.03– fierce shot from outside box, palmed away by keeper

Kane 62nd minute volley chance xG 0.04– saved by keeper

Yaremchuk 17th minute chance xG 0.06– at Pickford after England defensive mistake

Makarenko 74th minute chance xG 0.02- long distance effort; Pickford save

Ukraine 0-4 England Match Stats Full Time for comparison

(Ukrainian QF stats on left; English FT stats on right)

Also check out other 2020 European Championship match xG stats so far and Euro 2021 match attendances, and xG for Denmark Czech Republic, the other QF clash on the evening.