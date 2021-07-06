Man of the Match Winners Euro 2021 | List of MOTM European Championships 2020

By Soccer Blog | Jul 6, 2021

Here is a look at the list of official Man of the Match award winners for games played at Euro 2020 (held during June/July 2021)

Last updated after England vs Denmark semifinal (MOTM Harry Kane) on July 7, 2021

Who is the only player to win Man of the Match from a losing team at Euro 2020?

The only MOTM from a losing team at Euro 2021 has been Christian Eriksen, who was named Man of the Match after Denmark’s opening round loss against Finland.

Who has won the most MOTM awards at Euro 2020?

Currently, it is Leonardo Spinazzola & Federico Chiesa (Italy), Sergio Busquets (Spain), Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) and Harry Kane (England), all of whom have won two Man of the Match awards at Euro 2021.

England Man of the Match at Euro 2020 games so far?

England MOTM vs Croatia was Raheem Sterling
England v Scotland had Billy Gilmour from Scotland as Man of the Match
England MOTM vs Czech Republic was Harry Maguire
England MOTM v Ukraine was Harry Kane
England MOTM vs Denmark (SF) was Harry Kane

GameDateMOTM
Turkey 0-3 ItalyJune 11Leonardo Spinazzola (Ita)
Wales 1-1 SwitzerlandJune 12Breel Embolo (Sui)
Denmark 0-1 FinlandJune 12Christian Eriksen (Den)
Belgium 3-0 RussiaJune 12Romelu Lukaku (Bel)
Austria 3-1 MacedoniaJune 13David Alaba (Aut)
Netherlands 3-2 UkraineJune 13Denzel Dumfries (Ned)
England 1-0 CroatiaJune 13Raheem Sterling (Eng)
Scotland 0-2 CzechJune 14Patrik Schick (Cze)
Poland 1-2 SlovakiaJune 14Milan Skriniar (SVK)
Spain 0-0 SwedenJune 14Victor Lindelof (Swe)
Hungary 0-3 PortugalJune 15Cristiano Ronaldo (Por)
France 1-0 GermanyJune 15Paul Pogba (Fra)
Turkey 0-2 WalesJune 16Gareth Bale (Wal)
Italy 3-0 WalesJune 16Manuel Locatelli (Ita)
Finland 0-1 RussiaJune 16Aleksei Miranchuk (Rus)
Denmark 1-2 BelgiumJune 17Romelu Lukaku (Bel)
Ukraine 2-1 MacedoniaJune 17Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukr)
Netherlands 2-0 AustriaJune 17Denzel Dumfries (Ned)
Sweden 1-0 SlovakiaJune 18Alexander Isak (Swe)
Croatia 1-1 CzechJune 18Luka Modric (Cro)
England 0-0 ScotlandJune 18Billy Gilmour (Sco)
Hungary 1-1 FranceJune 19Laszlo Kleinheisler (Hun)
Portugal 2-4 GermanyJune 19Robin Gosens (GER)
Spain 1-1 PolandJune 19Jordi Alba (Esp)
Switzerland 3-1 TurkeyJune 20Xherdan Shaqiri (Sui)
Italy 1-0 WalesJune 20Federico Chiesa (Ita)
Russia 1-4 DenmarkJune 21Andreas Christensen (Den)
Finland 0-2 BelgiumJune 21Kevin de Bruyne (Bel)
Macedonia 0-3 HollandJune 21Gini Wijnaldum (Ned)
Ukraine 0-1 AustriaJune 21Florian Grillitsch (Aut)
Croatia 3-1 ScotlandJune 22Nikola Vlasic (Cro)
England 1-0 CzechJune 22Bukayo Saka (Eng)
Slovakia 0-5 SpainJune 23Sergio Busquets (Esp)
Sweden 3-2 PolandJune 23Emil Forsberg (Swe)
Portugal 2-2 FranceJune 23Karim Benzema (Fra)
Germany 2-2 HungaryJune 23Joshua Kimmich (Ger)
Wales 0-4 Denmark (Ro16)June 26Kasper Dolberg (Den)
Italy 2-1 Austria (Ro16)June 26Leonardo Spinazzola (Ita)
Holland 0-2 Czech (Ro16)June 27Tomas Holes (Cze)
Belgium 1-0 Portugal (Ro16)June 27Thorgan Hazard (Bel)
Croatia 3-5 Spain (Ro16)June 28Sergio Busquets (Esp)
France 3-3 Switzerland (Ro16)June 28Granit Xhaka (Sui)
England 2-0 Germany (Ro16)June 29Harry Maguire (Eng)
Sweden 1-2 Ukraine (Ro16)June 29Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukr)
Switzerland 1-1 Spain (QF)July 2Unai Simon (Esp)
Belgium 1-2 Italy (QF)July 2Lorenzo Insigne (Ita)
Czech 1-2 Denmark (QF)July 3Thomas Delaney (Den)
Ukraine 0-4 England (QF)July 3Harry Kane (Eng)
Italy 1-1 Spain (SF)July 6Federico Chiesa (Ita)
England 2-1 Denmark (SF)July 7Harry Kane (Eng)

List of MOTM winners at Euro 2020- table

Also check out Euro 2020 attendances, own goals at Euro 2020 and list of penalties taken and missed at the Euros.

Related Posts:

1 Comment so far
  1. AB July 7, 2021 6:35 am

    This unwritten policy of only giving the Man of the Match to a player from the winning side is a bad one.

    His failed penalty aside, Olmo so much better than Chiesa on the evening.

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites