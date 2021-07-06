Man of the Match Winners Euro 2021 | List of MOTM European Championships 2020

Here is a look at the list of official Man of the Match award winners for games played at Euro 2020 (held during June/July 2021)

Last updated after England vs Denmark semifinal (MOTM Harry Kane) on July 7, 2021

Who is the only player to win Man of the Match from a losing team at Euro 2020?

The only MOTM from a losing team at Euro 2021 has been Christian Eriksen, who was named Man of the Match after Denmark’s opening round loss against Finland.

Who has won the most MOTM awards at Euro 2020?

Currently, it is Leonardo Spinazzola & Federico Chiesa (Italy), Sergio Busquets (Spain), Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) and Harry Kane (England), all of whom have won two Man of the Match awards at Euro 2021.

England Man of the Match at Euro 2020 games so far?

England MOTM vs Croatia was Raheem Sterling

England v Scotland had Billy Gilmour from Scotland as Man of the Match

England MOTM vs Czech Republic was Harry Maguire

England MOTM v Ukraine was Harry Kane

England MOTM vs Denmark (SF) was Harry Kane

Game Date MOTM Turkey 0-3 Italy June 11 Leonardo Spinazzola (Ita) Wales 1-1 Switzerland June 12 Breel Embolo (Sui) Denmark 0-1 Finland June 12 Christian Eriksen (Den) Belgium 3-0 Russia June 12 Romelu Lukaku (Bel) Austria 3-1 Macedonia June 13 David Alaba (Aut) Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine June 13 Denzel Dumfries (Ned) England 1-0 Croatia June 13 Raheem Sterling (Eng) Scotland 0-2 Czech June 14 Patrik Schick (Cze) Poland 1-2 Slovakia June 14 Milan Skriniar (SVK) Spain 0-0 Sweden June 14 Victor Lindelof (Swe) Hungary 0-3 Portugal June 15 Cristiano Ronaldo (Por) France 1-0 Germany June 15 Paul Pogba (Fra) Turkey 0-2 Wales June 16 Gareth Bale (Wal) Italy 3-0 Wales June 16 Manuel Locatelli (Ita) Finland 0-1 Russia June 16 Aleksei Miranchuk (Rus) Denmark 1-2 Belgium June 17 Romelu Lukaku (Bel) Ukraine 2-1 Macedonia June 17 Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukr) Netherlands 2-0 Austria June 17 Denzel Dumfries (Ned) Sweden 1-0 Slovakia June 18 Alexander Isak (Swe) Croatia 1-1 Czech June 18 Luka Modric (Cro) England 0-0 Scotland June 18 Billy Gilmour (Sco) Hungary 1-1 France June 19 Laszlo Kleinheisler (Hun) Portugal 2-4 Germany June 19 Robin Gosens (GER) Spain 1-1 Poland June 19 Jordi Alba (Esp) Switzerland 3-1 Turkey June 20 Xherdan Shaqiri (Sui) Italy 1-0 Wales June 20 Federico Chiesa (Ita) Russia 1-4 Denmark June 21 Andreas Christensen (Den) Finland 0-2 Belgium June 21 Kevin de Bruyne (Bel) Macedonia 0-3 Holland June 21 Gini Wijnaldum (Ned) Ukraine 0-1 Austria June 21 Florian Grillitsch (Aut) Croatia 3-1 Scotland June 22 Nikola Vlasic (Cro) England 1-0 Czech June 22 Bukayo Saka (Eng) Slovakia 0-5 Spain June 23 Sergio Busquets (Esp) Sweden 3-2 Poland June 23 Emil Forsberg (Swe) Portugal 2-2 France June 23 Karim Benzema (Fra) Germany 2-2 Hungary June 23 Joshua Kimmich (Ger) Wales 0-4 Denmark (Ro16) June 26 Kasper Dolberg (Den) Italy 2-1 Austria (Ro16) June 26 Leonardo Spinazzola (Ita) Holland 0-2 Czech (Ro16) June 27 Tomas Holes (Cze) Belgium 1-0 Portugal (Ro16) June 27 Thorgan Hazard (Bel) Croatia 3-5 Spain (Ro16) June 28 Sergio Busquets (Esp) France 3-3 Switzerland (Ro16) June 28 Granit Xhaka (Sui) England 2-0 Germany (Ro16) June 29 Harry Maguire (Eng) Sweden 1-2 Ukraine (Ro16) June 29 Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukr) Switzerland 1-1 Spain (QF) July 2 Unai Simon (Esp) Belgium 1-2 Italy (QF) July 2 Lorenzo Insigne (Ita) Czech 1-2 Denmark (QF) July 3 Thomas Delaney (Den) Ukraine 0-4 England (QF) July 3 Harry Kane (Eng) Italy 1-1 Spain (SF) July 6 Federico Chiesa (Ita) England 2-1 Denmark (SF) July 7 Harry Kane (Eng)

List of MOTM winners at Euro 2020- table

