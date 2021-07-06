Man of the Match Winners Euro 2021 | List of MOTM European Championships 2020

Here is a look at the list of official Man of the Match award winners for games played at Euro 2020 (held during June/July 2021)
Last updated after England vs Denmark semifinal (MOTM Harry Kane) on July 7, 2021
Who is the only player to win Man of the Match from a losing team at Euro 2020?
The only MOTM from a losing team at Euro 2021 has been Christian Eriksen, who was named Man of the Match after Denmark’s opening round loss against Finland.
Who has won the most MOTM awards at Euro 2020?
Currently, it is Leonardo Spinazzola & Federico Chiesa (Italy), Sergio Busquets (Spain), Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) and Harry Kane (England), all of whom have won two Man of the Match awards at Euro 2021.
England Man of the Match at Euro 2020 games so far?
England MOTM vs Croatia was Raheem Sterling
England v Scotland had Billy Gilmour from Scotland as Man of the Match
England MOTM vs Czech Republic was Harry Maguire
England MOTM v Ukraine was Harry Kane
England MOTM vs Denmark (SF) was Harry Kane
|Game
|Date
|MOTM
|Turkey 0-3 Italy
|June 11
|Leonardo Spinazzola (Ita)
|Wales 1-1 Switzerland
|June 12
|Breel Embolo (Sui)
|Denmark 0-1 Finland
|June 12
|Christian Eriksen (Den)
|Belgium 3-0 Russia
|June 12
|Romelu Lukaku (Bel)
|Austria 3-1 Macedonia
|June 13
|David Alaba (Aut)
|Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine
|June 13
|Denzel Dumfries (Ned)
|England 1-0 Croatia
|June 13
|Raheem Sterling (Eng)
|Scotland 0-2 Czech
|June 14
|Patrik Schick (Cze)
|Poland 1-2 Slovakia
|June 14
|Milan Skriniar (SVK)
|Spain 0-0 Sweden
|June 14
|Victor Lindelof (Swe)
|Hungary 0-3 Portugal
|June 15
|Cristiano Ronaldo (Por)
|France 1-0 Germany
|June 15
|Paul Pogba (Fra)
|Turkey 0-2 Wales
|June 16
|Gareth Bale (Wal)
|Italy 3-0 Wales
|June 16
|Manuel Locatelli (Ita)
|Finland 0-1 Russia
|June 16
|Aleksei Miranchuk (Rus)
|Denmark 1-2 Belgium
|June 17
|Romelu Lukaku (Bel)
|Ukraine 2-1 Macedonia
|June 17
|Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukr)
|Netherlands 2-0 Austria
|June 17
|Denzel Dumfries (Ned)
|Sweden 1-0 Slovakia
|June 18
|Alexander Isak (Swe)
|Croatia 1-1 Czech
|June 18
|Luka Modric (Cro)
|England 0-0 Scotland
|June 18
|Billy Gilmour (Sco)
|Hungary 1-1 France
|June 19
|Laszlo Kleinheisler (Hun)
|Portugal 2-4 Germany
|June 19
|Robin Gosens (GER)
|Spain 1-1 Poland
|June 19
|Jordi Alba (Esp)
|Switzerland 3-1 Turkey
|June 20
|Xherdan Shaqiri (Sui)
|Italy 1-0 Wales
|June 20
|Federico Chiesa (Ita)
|Russia 1-4 Denmark
|June 21
|Andreas Christensen (Den)
|Finland 0-2 Belgium
|June 21
|Kevin de Bruyne (Bel)
|Macedonia 0-3 Holland
|June 21
|Gini Wijnaldum (Ned)
|Ukraine 0-1 Austria
|June 21
|Florian Grillitsch (Aut)
|Croatia 3-1 Scotland
|June 22
|Nikola Vlasic (Cro)
|England 1-0 Czech
|June 22
|Bukayo Saka (Eng)
|Slovakia 0-5 Spain
|June 23
|Sergio Busquets (Esp)
|Sweden 3-2 Poland
|June 23
|Emil Forsberg (Swe)
|Portugal 2-2 France
|June 23
|Karim Benzema (Fra)
|Germany 2-2 Hungary
|June 23
|Joshua Kimmich (Ger)
|Wales 0-4 Denmark (Ro16)
|June 26
|Kasper Dolberg (Den)
|Italy 2-1 Austria (Ro16)
|June 26
|Leonardo Spinazzola (Ita)
|Holland 0-2 Czech (Ro16)
|June 27
|Tomas Holes (Cze)
|Belgium 1-0 Portugal (Ro16)
|June 27
|Thorgan Hazard (Bel)
|Croatia 3-5 Spain (Ro16)
|June 28
|Sergio Busquets (Esp)
|France 3-3 Switzerland (Ro16)
|June 28
|Granit Xhaka (Sui)
|England 2-0 Germany (Ro16)
|June 29
|Harry Maguire (Eng)
|Sweden 1-2 Ukraine (Ro16)
|June 29
|Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukr)
|Switzerland 1-1 Spain (QF)
|July 2
|Unai Simon (Esp)
|Belgium 1-2 Italy (QF)
|July 2
|Lorenzo Insigne (Ita)
|Czech 1-2 Denmark (QF)
|July 3
|Thomas Delaney (Den)
|Ukraine 0-4 England (QF)
|July 3
|Harry Kane (Eng)
|Italy 1-1 Spain (SF)
|July 6
|Federico Chiesa (Ita)
|England 2-1 Denmark (SF)
|July 7
|Harry Kane (Eng)
List of MOTM winners at Euro 2020- table
This unwritten policy of only giving the Man of the Match to a player from the winning side is a bad one.
His failed penalty aside, Olmo so much better than Chiesa on the evening.