xG Brazil Peru July 5 Copa America Semifinal 2021 | Expected Goals Shots Map & Brasil Peru Match Stats

Here is a look at the xG stats for Brazil vs Peru (Copa America semifinal on July 5, 2021). Brazil won the game 1-0 thanks to a fine Neymar assist for Lucas Paqueta’s goal, and booked their spot in the final. xG stats suggest Brazil created more chances (15 shots to Peru’s 7) and were deserving winners at the end

xG Brazil 2.58-0.73 Peru shots map (Actual score Brazil 1-0 Peru)

1-0 Neymar assist and Lucas Paqueta goal xG 0.45

Some other key chances in Brazil vs Peru Copa 2021 and their xG

8th minute Neymar chance xG 0.48

19th minute Neymar chance xG 0.65 and Richarlison chance xG 0.60 (in same move, both saved by Peru keeper)

81st minute Callens header chance for Peru xG 0.50

Brazil vs Peru Copa semifinal match stats 2021 for comparison

(Brasil stats on left; Peru FT stats on right)