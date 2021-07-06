xG Italy Spain Euro 2021 Semifinal July 7 | Expected Goals Shots Map & Match Stats Wembley Attendance 57,811

Click here for newspaper player ratings Italy v Spain (From L’Equipe, Diario AS and others)

Here is a look at the xG statistics from Italy vs Spain (Euro 2020 semifinal) on July 7, 2021. Spain dominated possession and had the better chances, as shown by the expected goals and match stats, but the game went to penalties, where Italy won 4-2 in the shootout to advance to the final. The game saw a crowd of 57,811- a record attendance at Euro 2020 so far.

xG Italy 0.78-1.74 Spain shots map (Actual score Italy 1-1 Spain & Italy win on penalties)

1-0 Federico Chiesa goal xG 0.07

1-1 Alvaro Morata goal xG 0.50

Some other chances in Italy-Spain Euro 2021 and their xG

25th minute Dani Olmo chance xG 0.10 & xG 0.46 (first shot blocked by defender, second saved by keeper; both in same move)

45th minute Emerson chance xG 0.06 (hits crossbar; also Italy’s first shot in the game)

68th minute Berardi chance xG 0.34

Oyarzabal 13th minute chance- no xG because it wasn’t a shot, but great chance for Spain

Oyarzabal 65th minute header chance- again no xG because no shot, but another great chance

Full time post match stats Italy vs Spain 1-1 Euro semi final for comparison

(Italia match stats on left; Spanish FT stats on right)