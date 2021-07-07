European Newspaper Player Ratings Spain vs Italy Euro 2020 Semifinal- How did Immobile, Dani Olmo, Oyarzabal play?

By Soccer Blog | Jul 7, 2021

Here is a look at the player ratings for Spain vs Italy at Euro 2021 from the big European newspapers (L’Equipe, Diario AS, Diario Sport and Corriere della Sera). Italy won 4-2 on penalties in front of a 57811 crowd at Wembley, with Dani Olmo and Alvaro Morata missing their spot kicks. Spain dominated this semifinal in terms of chances and xG, but Italy held on to progress to the final.

L’Equipe player ratings Spain Italia Euro 2021 semifinal

French newspaper L’Equipe were particularly harsh on Oyarzabal and Ciro Immobile, rating them as the poorest players on either side.

Spain vs Italy Player Ratings Euro 2020 L'Equipe

Diario AS player ratings Spain 1-1 Italy July 6

AS thought Immobile didn’t deserve a rating at all!

Spain v Italy Player Ratings 2021 Diario AS

Diario Sport player ratings Spain v Italy

Sport gave Dani Olmo and Pedri a 9/10 rating for their performance against Italy- the best on either side.

Player Ratings Spain Italy Euro 2021 Semifinal Sport

Corriere della Sera ratings Espana Italia

Italian paper CdS had goalkeeper Donnarumma as the Azzurri’s best player on the evening with a 8/10.

Italy Spain Player Ratings Corriere della Sera 2021

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites