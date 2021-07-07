xG Argentina Colombia Copa America SF 2021 | Expected Goals Shots Map & Match Stats

By Soccer Blog | Jul 7, 2021

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Argentina vs Colombia from their Copa America semi-final on July 6, 2021. The game went to penalties, where goalkeeper Emi Martinez made three penalty saves to help Argentina win the shootout. From the match stats, you can see that possession and shots are pretty much equal, but the quality of Argentina’s chances are far better, as shown by the xG shots map.

xG Argentina 2.43-0.82 Colombia shots map (Actual score Arg 1-1 Col; Arg won on penalties)

1-0 Lautaro Martinez goal xG 0.11
1-1 Diaz goal xG 0.12

xG Argentina Colombia Copa America 2021 Semifinal Shots Map

Some other key chances in Argentina Colombia Copa 2021 and their xG

4th minute Lautaro header chance xG 0.06 (wide after great Messi run to set up opportunity)
44th minute Gonzalez header chance xG 0.40 (headed at keeper)
73rd minute Lautaro chance xG 0.33 and Di Maria chance xG 0.47 (both in same move with keeper off line, but Colombian defence prevents goal)
81st minute Messi chance xG 0.08 and de Paul chance xG 0.11 (Messi hits crossbar and De Paul shoots on rebound, both in same move)
85th minute Tagliafico chance xG 0.54

37th minute Yerry Mina header chance xG 0.04 (hits bar)

Full time post match stats Argentina v Colombia for comparison

(Argentine match stats on left; Colombia FT stats on right)

Argentina vs Colombia Match Stats Copa 2021

