European Newspaper Player Ratings England vs Denmark Euro 2020 SF- How did Schmeichel, Sterling, Hojbjerg, referee Makkelie perform?

By Soccer Blog | Jul 8, 2021

Here is a look at the player ratings for England vs Denmark from the big European newspapers (L’Equipe, Diario AS, Sport) following their semifinal at Wembley on July 7, 2021. England prevailed 2-1 thanks to an extra time penalty from Harry Kane. Kasper Schmeichel the pick of the Danish players while Raheem Sterling and Kane were the best on the English side, as can be seen in these ratings below.

L’Equipe player ratings England Denmark Euro 2020

French paper L’Equipe gave Jordan Pickford a 4/10 rating while giving his opposite number Schmeichel a 8/10.

The worst rating though was reserved for referee Danny Makkelie, who got a 3/10 for his performance!

England Denmark player ratings Euro 2020 L'Equipe

Diario AS player ratings England-Denmark Euro 2021

Three stars each for the troika of Schmeichel, Sterling and Kane from Spanish paper AS

england vs denmark player ratings 2021 diario as

Diario Sport ratings England 2 Denmark 1 July 7

England denmark 2021 player ratings Sport

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites