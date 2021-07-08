English newspaper frontpage headlines & reaction to England reaching Euro 2020 final (July 8 2021)

By Soccer Blog | Jul 8, 2021

Here is a look at some front page headlines from the big English newspapers (Telegraph, Metro, Mirror and the Sun) on July 8, 2021 after England reached the Euro 2020 final following a 2-1 win over Denmark at Wembley.

Many of the papers used the pun “finally“, indicating that England had ended a 55 year wait to reach the finals of a major football tournament and skipper Harry Kane’s pic after scoring the winnning goal (a rebound following a penalty) dominated most of the front pages. French newspaper L’Equipe went with the headline “Happy Kane”!

Metro Front page on July 8, 2021

Metro Newspaper Reaction and Headline England Denmark Finally 2021

Daily Telegraph headline reaction to England beating Denmark in Euro semifinal

Telegraph Headline England Denmark Semifinal

Daily Mirror reacts to England reaching Euro 2021 final

Daily Mirror Front Page after England Denmark Euro SF

The Sun headline England vs Denmark

The Sun Headline after England reach Euro 2020 Final

French paper L’Equipe headline after England Denmark semi-final (“Happy Kane”)

Happy Kane L'Equipe Front Page July 8 2021

Also check out European paper player ratings for England 2-1 Denmark

1 Comment so far
  1. Sean July 8, 2021 12:43 pm

    A lack of originality in the headlines. Too many finallys!

