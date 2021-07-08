English newspaper frontpage headlines & reaction to England reaching Euro 2020 final (July 8 2021)

Here is a look at some front page headlines from the big English newspapers (Telegraph, Metro, Mirror and the Sun) on July 8, 2021 after England reached the Euro 2020 final following a 2-1 win over Denmark at Wembley.

Many of the papers used the pun “finally“, indicating that England had ended a 55 year wait to reach the finals of a major football tournament and skipper Harry Kane’s pic after scoring the winnning goal (a rebound following a penalty) dominated most of the front pages. French newspaper L’Equipe went with the headline “Happy Kane”!

Metro Front page on July 8, 2021

Daily Telegraph headline reaction to England beating Denmark in Euro semifinal

Daily Mirror reacts to England reaching Euro 2021 final

The Sun headline England vs Denmark

French paper L’Equipe headline after England Denmark semi-final (“Happy Kane”)

