xG Colombia Peru Copa America 2021 Third Place 1.22-2.17 | Expected Goals Shots Map & Match Stats

Here is a look at the xG stats from Colombia vs Peru (Copa America 2021, third place playoff on July 9, 2021). Colombia edged this clash 3-2, with Luis Diaz scoring a stunning winner in the 94th minute. Peru, as you can see, from the shots map, created plenty of quality chances, but failed to convert them. Two of Colombia’s goals- the Diaz one mentioned above as well as the free kick from skipper Juan Cuadrado, were stunners.

xG Colombia 1.22-2.17 Peru shots map (Actual score Colombia 3-2 Peru)

0-1 Yotun goal xG 0.39

1-1 Cuadrado free kick goal xG 0.06

2-1 Diaz first goal xG 0.26

2-2 Lapadula goal xG 0.50

3-2 Diaz second goal xG 0.03

Some other chances in Colombia vs Peru Copa 2021 third place and their xG

28th minute Lapadula chance xG 0.49– wide

39th minute Pena chance xG 0.49– gets past keeper, but then shoots above bar

58th minute Lapadula chance xG 0.10

Full time post match stats Colombia 3-2 Peru for comparison

(Colombia FT stats on left; Peru match stats on right)