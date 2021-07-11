xG Argentina Brazil 2021 Copa America Final July 10| Expected Goals Stats & Shots Map

Here is a look at the xG stats for Argentina vs Brazil (Copa America 2021 final) on July 10, 2021. Argentina edged this clash 1-0 thanks to a fine Angel di Maria goal, set up by Rodrigo de Paul. It was also Argentina’s first Copa America since 1993, and Lionel Messi’s first international trophy as well.

xG Argentina 0.76-0.75 Brazil shots map (Actual score Argentina 1-0 Brazil)

1-0 Angel di Maria goal vs Brazil xG 0.40

Some other chances in Argentina v Brazil and their xG

This 88th minute Messi chance against Brazil didn’t count on xG because it wasn’t a shot.

54th minute Richarlison chance xG 0.05– saved by Martinez

83rd minute Gabi chance xG 0.06– blocked by Argentine player

87th minute Gabi chance xG 0.08– saved by Martinez

90+3th minute de Paul chance xG 0.13– saved by Ederson

Full time post match stats Argentina 1-0 Brazil for comparison

(Argentine stats on left; Brasil FT match stats on right)