Italian Newspaper frontpage headlines & reaction to Italy Euro 2020 final win over England

By Soccer Blog | Jul 12, 2021

Here is a look at how the big Italian newspapers (Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere dello Sport, TuttoSport and Corriere della Sera) reacted on July 12, 2021 to Italy winning Euro 2020 on penalties against England at Wembley.

Gazzetta dello Sport frontpage on July 12, 2021 (Troppo Bello!)

Gazzetta Dello Sport Headline after Italy Euro 2020 Win

Corriere dello Sport reaction to Italy England Euro Final (E Nostra!)

Corriere dello Sport Frontpage after Italy England Euro 2021 Final

Tuttosport headline after Euro 2021 final (Siamo Solo Noi!)

Tuttosport July 12 2021 after England Italy Final

Corriere della Sera paper reacts to Italian Euro Cup win

Corriere della Sera Reaction Italia England Euro Final 2021

Also check out European paper player ratings for England vs Italy as well as xG & match stats for Euro 2021 final

