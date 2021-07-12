Italian Newspaper frontpage headlines & reaction to Italy Euro 2020 final win over England

Here is a look at how the big Italian newspapers (Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere dello Sport, TuttoSport and Corriere della Sera) reacted on July 12, 2021 to Italy winning Euro 2020 on penalties against England at Wembley.

Gazzetta dello Sport frontpage on July 12, 2021 (Troppo Bello!)

Corriere dello Sport reaction to Italy England Euro Final (E Nostra!)

Tuttosport headline after Euro 2021 final (Siamo Solo Noi!)

Corriere della Sera paper reacts to Italian Euro Cup win

