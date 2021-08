This Ruben Neves goal vs Coventry (VIDEO BELOW) was a fine long range hit from the Wolves midfielder in their club friendly today (August 1, 2021). The Neves goal for Wolverhampton today came in the 55th minute and put them 2-0 up. They eventually won the game 2-1

Coventry 0-2 Wolves (Ruben Neves goal Coventry 55′)