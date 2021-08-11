Lionel Messi PSG Jersey No 30 | Messi Shirt Number at Paris Saint Germain for 2021-2022 season

What shirt number will Messi be wearing at PSG for the 2021/22 season?

Messi will be wearing the No.30 jersey at PSG for the 21/22 season

What was Messi’s previous shirt number at Barca before his move to Paris SG?

Before moving to PSG this season, Messi wore the No.10 jersey at Barcelona

Why did Messi choose the No.30 jersey at PSG?

No official reason has been given, but Messi’s first jersey number at Barca was No.30 (before he eventually switched to No.10), and the No.10 jersey at PSG was already worn by Neymar.

Who wears the No 10 shirt at PSG

The PSG No.10 jersey is worn by Neymar Jr, Messi’s former Barca team-mate.

Messi shirt number 30 on back of new PSG kit for 2021/22

Messi joined PSG in the 21/22 summer window on a free transfer after his contract with Barca was not extended because of the club’s struggles with their salary cap, thus leaving him a free agent.