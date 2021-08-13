List of Premier League Games played on Friday the 13th | Teams playing and results

With Brentford vs Arsenal, the first game of the 2021/22 Premier League season taking place on August 13 (Friday), here is a look at previous EPL football games that have been played on Friday the 13th.

Premier League matches that have been played on Friday the 13th

Bradford 2-0 Charlton (13 April, 2001; Friday)

Goal scorers: Robbie Blake penalty 74′, Benito Carbone 80′

Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United (13 April, 2001; Friday)

Goal scorers: Steven Gerrard 54′ (LFC) | Rio Ferdinand 4′, Lee Bowyer 32′ (Leeds)

Brentford 2-0 Arsenal (13 August, 2021; Friday)

Goal scorers: Sergi Canos 22′, Christiaan Norgaard 74′

How many Premier League games have taken place on Friday the 13th in history?

Three PL games have been played on Friday the 13th (Bradford 2-0 Charlton & Liverpool 1-2 Leeds, both in April 2001 on Good Friday, and Brentford 2-0 Arsenal in August 2021)

Have Brentford FC ever been in the Premier League before?

No, the 2021/22 season will be Brentford’s first ever season in the Premier League.

Brentford’s first ever Premier League game was played Friday the 13th (v Arsenal in August 2021). They were promoted from the Championship at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Official Cover for match programme (Brentford Arsenal)

Has a Premier League season ever started on Friday the 13th before?

No, the 21/22 BPL season is the first one to start on Friday the 13 as a date.