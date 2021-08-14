xG Brentford Arsenal August 13 2021 | Expected Goals Stats & Shots Map

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Brentford vs Arsenal– the Bees’ first ever Premier League game in their history, and also the 2021/22 season opener. Brentford won the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Sergi Canos and Christiaan Norgaard.

xG Brentford 1.42-1.19 Arsenal (Actual score Brentford 2-0 Arsenal)

1-0 Canos goal xG 0.04

2-0 Norgaard header goal xG 0.57

Some other notable chances in Brentford v Arsenal and their xG

30th minute Mbuemo chance xG 0.06– shoots wide

31st minute Balogun chance xG 0.21

51st minute ESR chance xG 0.08– saved by keeper

65th minute Martinelli chance xG 0.11

80th minute Norgaard chance xG 0.48

87th minute Pepe chance xG 0.05

Brentford-Arsenal is only one of three Premier League games to have been played on Friday the 13th in its history.