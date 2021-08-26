Carabao Cup Third Round Draw 2021-22 Result | Which Premier League teams didn’t make it to the third round of the EFL Cup?

There are four all Premier League clashes in the EFL Cup third round draw for 2021-2022 that was officially made on August 25, 2021- Chelsea v Aston Villa, Man Utd v West Ham, Norwich v Liverpool and Wolves vs Spurs. Defending champions Man City will take on League One opposition in the form of Wycombe Wanderers.

EFL Cup 3rd Round Draw 2021/22 season

Carabao Cup Third Round Draw 21-22 and league/division of clubs participating

Arsenal (Premier League) vs Wimbledon (League One)

Brentford (Premier League) vs Oldham (League Two)

Brighton (Premier League) vs Swansea (Championship)

Burnley (Premier League) vs Rochdale (League Two)

Chelsea (Premier League) vs Aston Villa (Premier League)

Fulham (Championship) v Leeds United (Premier League)

Man City (Premier League) vs Wycombe (League One)

Man Utd (Premier League) vs West Ham (Premier League)

Millwall (Championship) vs Leicester (Premier League)

Norwich (Premier League) vs Liverpool (Premier League)

Preston (Championship) vs Cheltenham (League One)

QPR (Championship) vs Everton (Premier League)

Sheff Utd (Championship) vs Southampton (Premier League)

Watford (Premier League) vs Stoke (Championship)

Wigan (League One) vs Sunderland (League One)

Wolves (Premier League) vs Spurs (Premier League)

How many League Two teams in the Carabao Cup Third Round?

There are two League Two teams in the third round of the EFL Cup for 2021/22- Oldham and Rochdale.

How many Premier League teams in EFL Cup Third Round for 21/22?

18 of the 32 teams in the EFL Cup third round for 2021/22 are from the Premier League. Newcastle and Crystal Palace are the only two PL teams who didn’t qualify for the third round.

How many Championship teams in the 2021/22 Carabao Cup Third Round?

There are 7 Championship teams in the 21/22 Carabao Cup third round- Swansea, Fulham, Millwall, Preston, QPR, Stoke, Sheff United.

How many League One teams in the third round of the EFL Cup for 2021/22?

5 League One teams in the third round- Wimbledon, Wycombe, Cheltenham, Wigan and Sunderland. Wigan vs Sunderland is a match between two League One Teams in the third round.