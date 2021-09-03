Newspaper Player Ratings Sweden vs Spain September 2021 WC Qualifying- Garcia, Morata

By Soccer Blog | Sep 3, 2021

Here is a look at how the big Spanish newspapers (AS, Sport, Mundo) rated Sweden and Spain’s players following the former’s stunning 2-1 triumph in World Cup 2022 qualifying. It was Spain’s first ever World Cup qualifying defeat in 28 years (since 1993), and the likes of Eric Garcia and Alvaro Morata came in for a fair bit of criticism for their performances.

Diario Sport player ratings Sweden Espana September 2021

A 6.5/10 team rating for Sweden from Sport, as compared to the 5.2 for Spain.

Sweden vs Spain Player Ratings September 2 2021

AS Newspaper ratings Svenska Spain WC 2022 qualifier

Eric Garcia and Alvaro Morata both not deemed worthy of a rating by AS, with Soler and Ferran Torres the only starters to get two stars or more.

Sweden 2-1 Spain Player Ratings September 2021

Mundo Deportivo paper ratings Sweden 2-1 Spain September 2 2021

Four stars for Isak from MD.

Sweden Spain Player Ratings 2-1 World Cup 2022 Qualifying

Sweden player ratings vs Spain (from Aftonbladet Swedish newspaper)

sweden player ratings vs spain 2021 aftonbladet

swedish player ratings vs spain 2021 september aftonbladet

