Newspaper Player Ratings Ukraine vs France September 2021- Tchouameni, Kimpembe

Here is a look at how some of the big French newspapers (L’Equipe, Nice Matin) rated France and Ukraine’s players after their 1-1 draw in World Cup qualifying on September 4, 2021. Tchouameni the pick of the French players as Les Bleus drew 1-1 with Ukraine, as can be seen from these player ratings below.

L’Equipe player ratings Ukraine France September 4 2021

A 7/10 for Tchouameni from L’Equipe- the highest of any France starter, while defender Presnel Kimpembe gets the lowest rating with a 3/10. New West Ham signing Kurt Zouma and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris get a 6/10, but all the others are rated 5 or below, with coach Deschamps given a 4/10 manager rating and the team itself getting a 4.9

Nice Matin newspaper French player ratings vs Ukraine 2022 World Cup Qualifier