Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Spain vs Georgia 2021- Soler, Gaya, Ferran Torres

Here is a look at the player ratings for Spain 4-0 Georgia from the big Spanish papers (AS, Mundo Deportivo, Sport). Gaya, Soler, Ferran Torres and Sarabia were on target for Luis Enrique’s men as they beat Georgia 4-0- a welcome win after a shock loss to Sweden a few days ago.

Diario AS player ratings Spain vs Georgia World Cup 2022 qualifying

Jose Gaya the best Spanish player against Georgia according to AS. Three Georgia players, including the goalkeeper, didn’t get a rating from AS.

Diario Sport ratings Espana Georgia September 5 2021

8’s for Gaya and Carlos Soler and a 6.5/10 team rating for Spain from Sport.

Mundo Deportivo paper ratings Spain v Georgia 4-0 Qualifier

Three stars for literally every Spanish starter from MD, including coach Luis Enrique.