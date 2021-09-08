Turkish Newspaper Player Ratings- Netherlands vs Turkey 6-1 Player Ratings September 2021- Klaassen, Depay star

Here is how the big Turkish newspapers (Hurriyet, Turkiye, Sabah & Milliyet) rated Turkey and Holland’s players after the former’s 6-1 loss in World Cup qualifying. A good day for both Memphis Depay and Davy Klaassen, as can be seen in the player ratings below.

Milliyet newspaper player ratings Holland Turkey 6-1

Milliyet chose to give every Turkish starting player a 1 rating.

Hurriyet paper player ratings Holland vs Turkey

Depay and Klaassen the pick of the Dutch players while Cengiz was the only Turkish player to get more than one star here.

Sabah player ratings for Holland v Turkey

No Turkey player gets more than 3 in Sabah’s ratings, but Depay and Klaassen on the Dutch side given a 9.

Turkiye paper ratings Holland-Turkey 6-1 September 7 2021